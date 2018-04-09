U.S. & WORLD

$4.7 mil raised for Canadian hockey team after fatal bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 52,000 people have collectively donated millions of dollars to support the Humboldt Broncos. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan --
Within a few days after a crash that killed more than a dozen of a junior hockey team's players and staff members, millions of dollars have been raised to help the victims and their families.

A GoFundMe campaign titled "Funds for Humboldt Broncos" had raised more than $4.7 million as of Monday morning. Upwards of 68,000 people contributed to the campaign, according to GoFundMe, which has verified the fundraiser's authenticity.

A truck slammed into a bus carrying 28 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team on Friday evening, killing 15 people. The team's head coach, assistant coach, team captain, radio announcer and stats keeper are among the dead in addition to multiple players and the bus driver, according to local media reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss," Kevin Garinger, the team's president, said in a statement.

The team has also asked those wishing to help to make donations to local food banks, assisted living centers and other charitable organizations in Saskatchewan.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was released after being briefly detained following the crash. Authorities are still working to determine what caused the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcanadafundraisertraffic fatalities
U.S. & WORLD
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
Man accused of drunkenly driving wrong-way, injuring woman
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
Watch: Man wearing American flag climbs crane over in California
Over 40 injured in serious bus crash on Long Island
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' in Raleigh
Facebook will tell you on Monday if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Search underway for Fayetteville man at Singletary Lake State Park
Police: Wendell man shot while trying to rob convenience store
22-year-old charged with armed robbery after fatal shooting in Raleigh
Tommy Hilfiger releases disability-friendly spring line
More News