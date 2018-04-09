U.S. & WORLD

$6.2 mil raised for Canadian hockey team after fatal bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 52,000 people have collectively donated millions of dollars to support the Humboldt Broncos. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan --
Within a few days after a crash that killed more than a dozen of a junior hockey team's players and staff members, millions of dollars have been raised to help the victims and their families.

A GoFundMe campaign titled "Funds for Humboldt Broncos" had raised more than $6.2 million as of Monday. Upwards of 81,000 people contributed to the campaign, according to GoFundMe, which has verified the fundraiser's authenticity.

A truck slammed into a bus carrying 28 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team on Friday evening, killing 15 people. The team's head coach, assistant coach, team captain, radio announcer and stats keeper are among the dead in addition to multiple players and the bus driver, according to local media reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss," Kevin Garinger, the team's president, said in a statement.

The team has also asked those wishing to help to make donations to local food banks, assisted living centers and other charitable organizations in Saskatchewan.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was released after being briefly detained following the crash. Authorities are still working to determine what caused the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcanadafundraisertraffic fatalities
U.S. & WORLD
Canadian officials say body in bus crash misidentified
Brother of hockey bus crash victim shares talents beyond the ice
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County
Family of pregnant teen found dead in Southern Pines: 'We expect justice to be served'
Love tacos? This might be your dream job
Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer
Krispy Kreme property in downtown Raleigh sold for nearly $4.7 million
Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA
Durham police warning residents about recent trend of 'paintball wars'
Police: Homeowner fired at intruders in Raleigh shooting
Show More
Garner man charged after girlfriend's 3-year-old son dies
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount burglary
NC man's speech at city council meeting about gun rights goes viral
Authorities: Driver accused in fatal Wake Co. wrong-way crash is in country illegally
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
More News