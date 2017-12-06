A Durham man has been arrested, and two more are wanted, in connection with a recent shooting.On Nov. 14, officers were called to the 1100 block of South Hoover Road after reports of a shooting.When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.The victim said he was sitting on a porch when several men dressed in black approached him and fired several shots.Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Daiquan Lea McCallum, 20, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.Investigators are trying to locate Hashiem Smith, 20, and Brandon Perry, 21, who are both wanted for attempted first-degree murder.Smith is also wanted on a felony probation violation charge.Those with information should call investigator Harris at (919) 560-4281.