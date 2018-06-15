1 confirmed dead after 4 shot in Colorado business complex

JUSTIN DOOM
One of the four people shot Thursday afternoon in a Colorado business complex has died, and two more were in critical condition, police said.

One male victim was shot and is expected to survive, while among the other three, a mother and her two sons, one son is dead and the other was still listed as critical along with his mother, authorities said.

Police have arrested a suspect. The motive for the attack in Westminster, Colorado, is unknown.

Authorities are expected to release the suspect's identity later today.
ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this developing story. Check back for updates.
