1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham

One person is dead and three are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Durham.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 600 block of North Duke Street.Police said a silver Ford Focus swerved in front of a northbound Buick Enclave, which was in the left lane of North Duke Street.The collision caused the Buick Enclave to hit a utility pole and pushed the Ford Focus into a tree.The driver of the Focus was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The woman who was driving the Enclave was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.A 14-year-old passenger in the Enclave was also taken to the hospital. Police said he had minor injuries. Additionally, a 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the Focus was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The Enclave had been reported stolen on July 3.