1 dead, 3 injured in Fayetteville house fire

Authorities said one person is dead and three others were injured in a house fire in Fayetteville early Sunday morning.Fire crews responded to the call at 1908 Stanberry Street around 4:30 a.m.According to officials, one victim was found dead in the home but the other three occupants were able to escape before crews arrived. They were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation & related injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.