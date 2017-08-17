1 dead, 32 hurt in Barcelona terror attack

A policeman blocks the street to a cordoned off area after a van plowed into the crowd, injuring pedestrians in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, Spain (WTVD) --
Spanish authorities said a van hit people in Catalunya Square on Las Ramblas in Barcelona Thursday, leaving one person confirmed dead and 32 others hurt.

Following the incident, two police sources told ABC News there were two hostage takers. Police are calling the incident a terror attack.

An eyewitness told a Spanish television station that the suspect was running people over in his van for nearly 1,000 feet before fleeing into a nearby Turkish restaurant.



The witness said the suspect had something in his hand but he could not tell what it was.



Las Ramblas is a popular tourist area in Spain's second-largest city.

The Barcelona transit system posted a message on its official Twitter account that numerous subway stations are closed and it urged people near the area to remain in place until further instructions from police.



The U.S. Consulate in Barcelona posted a warning on Twitter, saying it is "aware of a reported incident at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Please avoid the area."

The emergency services Twitter account for the Catalonia region, of which Barcelona is the capital, posted tweets in multiple languages advising individuals to use social media to inform relatives of their whereabouts.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

