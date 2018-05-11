  • BREAKING NEWS SBI investigating viral video of NC officer putting man in chokehold
1 dead after car crashes into Pepsi truck on I-95 in Cumberland County

At least one person is dead after a fatal crash on I-95 in Cumberland County Friday morning.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
According to ABC11 crews on the scene, just before 7:30 a.m., a driver was headed south on I-95 when he or she crossed the median and crashed into a Pepsi truck.

Authorities have yet to release the person's identity.

ABC11 is working to learn the status of the other driver.

The roadway was closed just before 9 a.m.



Drivers should find alternate routes.
