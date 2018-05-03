1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near the Alamance County/Randolph County line.

Deputies said they responded to a disturbance call at a home when someone with a shotgun fired at least one round at them.

They returned fire, killing the shooter.

Their identity has yet to be released.

Alamance County is holding a press conference to unveil more details Thursday morning at 8:30.
