1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY (WTVD) --The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night.
The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near the Alamance County/Randolph County line.
Deputies said they responded to a disturbance call at a home when someone with a shotgun fired at least one round at them.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
They returned fire, killing the shooter.
Their identity has yet to be released.
Alamance County is holding a press conference to unveil more details Thursday morning at 8:30.