1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night.The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near the Alamance County/Randolph County line.Deputies said they responded to a disturbance call at a home when someone with a shotgun fired at least one round at them.They returned fire, killing the shooter.Their identity has yet to be released.Alamance County is holding a press conference to unveil more details Thursday morning at 8:30.