1 dead in workplace incident in Raleigh

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an incident at a Raleigh business.On Friday, around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to NCO Custom Marble & Granite, located in the 8000 block of Gulf Court, after reports of an injured person.When officers arrived, they found that one person had been killed.Information is limited at this time; however, police said the victim is over the age of 18.Officials have not commented on how the person died or if they worked for the business.