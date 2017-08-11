1 dead in workplace incident in Raleigh

Chopper 11 HD is over NCO Custom Marble & Granite where one person has died. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an incident at a Raleigh business.

On Friday, around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to NCO Custom Marble & Granite, located in the 8000 block of Gulf Court, after reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found that one person had been killed.

Information is limited at this time; however, police said the victim is over the age of 18.

Officials have not commented on how the person died or if they worked for the business.


This is a developing story, check back for updates.
