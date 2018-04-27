DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

1 fatally shot during home invasion near Durham elementary school

Durham police investigating homicide (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office and the Durham Police Department are investigating after a person was found fatally shot Thursday night.

Authorities said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. about a possible home invasion in the 1900 block of Torredge Road near Little River Elementary School and Durham Technical Community College.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.



A witness told authorities that the suspect may still be in the area and a search with police assistant ensued.

Deputies then found the suspect and took him into custody.

The victim's identity had yet to be released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationmurderbody founddurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
800 Durham teachers vow not to come to school for a day
Two Triangle hospitals get lowered grades in new national report
Update: Police say woman turned herself in after deadly hit-and-run on Durham Freeway
Murdered Durham man honored by friends and family
More durham county news
Top Stories
How to do Raleigh's Brewgaloo craft beer festival
Injured Steelers LB Shazier makes surprise pick at draft
Man shot, woman detained after downtown Raleigh shooting
Wake County schools discuss change in student dress policy
800 Durham teachers vow not to come to school for a day
Current Triangle traffic
Panthers select Maryland receiver D.J. Moore with 24th pick of NFL Draft
'Distraction scammers' hitting Wake County residents, AG warns
Show More
The dangers of blue light - and do blue light glasses help?
Denver Broncos take NC State's Bradley Chubb with No. 5 overall pick
City of Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks are changing location
Government funds spent on steak, seafood, employee parties
Triangle resident fed up with speeding, urges call to action
More News