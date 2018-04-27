1 fatally shot during home invasion near Durham elementary school

DEVELOPING: @DurhamSheriff working a homicide investigation.

-call came in at 1130P

-off Torredge rd

-suspect in custody

-warrants just obtained; home being searched, witnesses being questioned

-both city and county law enforcement on site

-motive not known right now pic.twitter.com/SCmVCuJDTE — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) April 27, 2018

The Durham County Sheriff's Office and the Durham Police Department are investigating after a person was found fatally shot Thursday night.Authorities said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. about a possible home invasion in the 1900 block of Torredge Road near Little River Elementary School and Durham Technical Community College.When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.A witness told authorities that the suspect may still be in the area and a search with police assistant ensued.Deputies then found the suspect and took him into custody.The victim's identity had yet to be released.