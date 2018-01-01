1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said alcohol and speed are factors in a crash that killed one person and injured another.According to authorities, the incident happened around 2:45 Monday morning in the 5300 block of Riley Hill Road in Wendell.Troopers said a 2006 Volvo was speeding when it ran off of the road.Reports show the driver overcorrected, causing the car to the cross the center line and run off the road to the left, where is stopped in a field and caught fire.Both men, who are reportedly brothers, in the car were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.Chris Brown, 23-years-old, was pronounced dead on scene. The other, 37-year-old Edwin Scott, was taken to WakeMed.The NCSHP is further investigating.