CRIME

1 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville after suspect opens fire on Glen Canyon Drive

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Fayetteville. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Fayetteville.

The incident happened just after midnight along the 500 block of Glen Canyon Drive.

According to police, the suspect(s) opened fire in the area, stricking two people.

One person was pronounced dead and the other was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he or she is listed in serious condiiton.

Police have yet to release the names of the victims.

Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Those with information are asked to call detective L. Donegain at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
