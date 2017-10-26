1 killed, at least 4 injured in Sampson County crash

(Shutterstock file photo)

SAMPSON COUNTY (WTVD) --
One person is dead and at least four more are in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Sampson County.

According to State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Thursday night before 7 p.m. near Taylor's Bridge Highway in Clinton.

Deputies said two people were airlifted to WakeMed, one was airlifted to New Hanover Reginal Medical Center, and one was taken by ambulance to Sampson Regional Medical Center.

However, one person was pronounced dead on scene.

State Highway Patrol has not identified those involved; however, they said all five people were adults.

Authorities have not commented on how the crash happened.
