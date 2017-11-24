1 person confirmed dead after plant explosion in Nash County

NASH COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities confirmed that one person was killed following a water purification plant explosion in Nash County on Friday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The explosion happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the Pencco Corp plant off US 264A in Middlesex. An employee happened to be driving by when the explosion occurred, and he called 911.

Images from Chopper 11 HD showed some damage to one of the white tanks at the facility. The explosion happened in an outside area, not inside the facility.



The Middlesex Police Chief told ABC11 that officers arrived to find a person dead at the scene. The victim was a Pencco employee and was working there alone when the explosion happened.

They were able to remove the victim about 2:30 p.m. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.Because of the holiday, the police chief said, it may be Monday before that happens.

There were no other injuries.

A HazMat team was called in to clean up the debris and was still on the scene late Friday afternoon.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionperson killedNash CountyMiddlesex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police investigating bank robbery near Raleigh's Cameron Village
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
Mosque attack witness recalls 'horrific' carnage
Vehicle plows into Raleigh home, killing man inside
Person killed in collision on Wade Avenue in Raleigh
UK police say 'shots fired' at busy London station
Teen driver, three others injured in Raleigh crash
Video shows scene after 200+ killed in Egypt attack
Show More
Ambulance takes detour so dying woman can see ocean
Tradition, tradition! Triangle shoppers hit the stores
Over $300,000 now raised for homeless man who gave last $20 to stranger
Freezing Black Friday, but warmer temps are coming!
Dog rescued after chasing cat into 5-foot deep hole dug by tortoise
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos