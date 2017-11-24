1 person confirmed dead after plant explosion in Nash County

Authorities confirmed that one person was killed following a water purification plant explosion in Nash County on Friday morning.The explosion happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the Pencco Corp plant off US 264A in Middlesex. An employee happened to be driving by when the explosion occurred, and he called 911.Images from Chopper 11 HD showed some damage to one of the white tanks at the facility. The explosion happened in an outside area, not inside the facility.The Middlesex Police Chief told ABC11 that officers arrived to find a person dead at the scene. The victim was a Pencco employee and was working there alone when the explosion happened.They were able to remove the victim about 2:30 p.m. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.Because of the holiday, the police chief said, it may be Monday before that happens.There were no other injuries.A HazMat team was called in to clean up the debris and was still on the scene late Friday afternoon.