1 person dead after shooting at popular Nashville mall

EMBED </>More Videos

RAW: Police search for suspect at Opry Mills Mall (KTRK)

NASHVILLE --
Nashville Police said an ongoing dispute between two men apparently led to a shooting Thursday at the Opry Mills Mall near the Grand Ole Opry.

One man was shot, authorities said. and later died from his injuries.

Initial information from police said a woman had been shot. The shooting suspect left the mall building and immediately surrendered, police said.



The Nashville Fire Department said the gunshot victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

The identity of the person wasn't immediately released after Thursday's shooting.

There was no additional imminent threat known, police said in a tweet.

The mall was evacuated and is being swept by Metro Nashville police officers.

Numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles were seen outside the mall, with people standing in the parking lot.

Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Meanwhile, people approached the mall concerned for loved ones there.

A woman, Tonya Young, says she raced to get to the Nashville mall when she heard about the shooting because her 17-year-old daughter works at one of its shops. Young was kept at a distance but says she found out her daughter was safe, but still trapped inside during the police sweep of the complex.

Young told The Associated Press she's anxious to see her daughter, and she added, "Until I physically lay eyes on her, I'm not going to be OK."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shootermallu.s. & worldgun violenceTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Johnston Co. student says he was suspended for defending friend
Fortnite: Players of Cary company's popular game frustrated by hacking
Crash closes all lanes of I-95 North near Dunn
9-year-old boy hit in the face with bullet when shots fired into Wilson home
Injured swan is off the hook, thanks to Cary retiree
Are online fashion deals too good to be true?
Proposed bill aims to ban sunscreen to protect coral reefs
South Carolina teen saves up money from new job to buy friend sneakers
Show More
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
More businesses mellowing out about hiring pot smokers
MOVIEPASS: "Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK."
Fayetteville City Councilman Tyrone Williams resigns
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs of ground beef
More News