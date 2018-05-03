1 person dead after shooting at popular Nashville mall

We are staging with @MNPDNashville as they clear the mall. No other injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/KFT7uXF9Gh — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

Nashville Police said an ongoing dispute between two men apparently led to a shooting Thursday at the Opry Mills Mall near the Grand Ole Opry.One man was shot, authorities said. and later died from his injuries.Initial information from police said a woman had been shot. The shooting suspect left the mall building and immediately surrendered, police said.The Nashville Fire Department said the gunshot victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.The identity of the person wasn't immediately released after Thursday's shooting.There was no additional imminent threat known, police said in a tweet.The mall was evacuated and is being swept by Metro Nashville police officers.Numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles were seen outside the mall, with people standing in the parking lot.Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.Meanwhile, people approached the mall concerned for loved ones there.A woman, Tonya Young, says she raced to get to the Nashville mall when she heard about the shooting because her 17-year-old daughter works at one of its shops. Young was kept at a distance but says she found out her daughter was safe, but still trapped inside during the police sweep of the complex.Young told The Associated Press she's anxious to see her daughter, and she added, "Until I physically lay eyes on her, I'm not going to be OK."