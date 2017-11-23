Authorities have canceled their search for a missing 1-year-old boy from Gaston County.An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning after the Gaston County Police Department said Gage Conley was allegedly abducted by 41-year-old Theodore Roosevelt Lipscomb.The alert was canceled around 5:30 a.m. when the boy was found safe.Further details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.Authorities said they didn't know where the two could be heading, but were asking the public to be on the lookout for brown 2004 Chevy suburban with a South Carolina plates - tag number NMB520 - that could have been towing a boat.