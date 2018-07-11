10 volunteer firefighters arrested for allegedly setting fires

MATT ZARRELL
Ten volunteer firefighters in North Carolina were arrested as part of a year-long investigation into a series of arson fires in Robeson County, police say.

The firefighters, who were affiliated with departments in both Orrum and Fairmont, were arrested Tuesday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

The firefighters allegedly conspired over a two-year period to intentionally set numerous fires in both wooded areas and abandoned buildings in the area, investigators said

The firefighters are all facing several charges, including numerous counts of conspiracy and arson.

More arrests and charges are expected as part of the investigation, police say.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News