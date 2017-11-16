BRUNSWICK COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --A 10-year-old girl is in the hospital with a fractured skull following a crash in Brunswick County.
According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US 17 just south of Governors Road in Winnabow around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Trooper A.S. Godwin told WWAY that a white Chevy pickup truck rear-ended a white Oldsmobile van; both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
The driver of the van, two older passengers, and a 10-year-old girl were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The girl was later airlifted to UNC Medical Center with a broken right leg and a depressed skull fracture, but is doing OK, Godwin said.
The driver of the truck, James Lee Sheppard, of Ocean Isle Beach, was cited for failure to reduce speed.
Roselia Enriques was driving the van. She was charged with no operator's license.
------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD