10-year-old girl airlifted to UNC with fractured skull after crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 10-year-old girl is in the hospital with a fractured skull following a crash in Brunswick County.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US 17 just south of Governors Road in Winnabow around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Trooper A.S. Godwin told WWAY that a white Chevy pickup truck rear-ended a white Oldsmobile van; both vehicles came to a rest in the median.

The driver of the van, two older passengers, and a 10-year-old girl were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The girl was later airlifted to UNC Medical Center with a broken right leg and a depressed skull fracture, but is doing OK, Godwin said.

The driver of the truck, James Lee Sheppard, of Ocean Isle Beach, was cited for failure to reduce speed.

Roselia Enriques was driving the van. She was charged with no operator's license.

