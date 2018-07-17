EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3778498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 10-year-old killed, 4 people injured in I-40 crash near Garner

A 10-year-old was killed and four other people were injured after a crash on I-40 near Garner that left the highway backed up in both directions, according to the Highway Patrol.Authorities said David Joiner, 36, of Clinton, was going west in a 2004 Explorer near White Oak when he lost control of the car and overturned several times in the roadway.There were five people in the car at the time.The front seat passenger was killed; she has been identified as Joiner's daughter.The other four people involved were transported to a nearby hospital; two with serious injuries and two with minor injuries.Police said the five people were going to a church gathering.