11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside

All but one boy from a soccer team and his coach have been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

MAE SAI, Thailand --
All but one boy from a soccer team and his coach have been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

Thai Navy SEALs said four more boys were removed during rescue efforts early Tuesday morning.

Thai officials said that the third rescue mission started as of late Monday night.

Eight of the boys saved are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a senior health official said as rescuers prepared for a third push to bring out the final two still deep in the cave.

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food.

Two of them possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling," he said.

Thailand cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
After the players are extricated from the flooded cave, their journey isn't quite over. Here's a step-by-step look at what happens next.


"The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems," Jesada said. "Everyone is in high spirits and are happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them."

It could be at least seven days before they can be released from the hospital, Jedsada told a news conference.

VIDEO: These are the Thai soccer players trapped in a flooded cave

Photos from social media show the 13 members of a Thai youth soccer team, 12 players and one coach, all of whom have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand for weeks.



Family members have seen at least some of the boys from behind a glass isolation barrier, and Jedsada said doctors may let the boys walk around their beds Tuesday.

It was clear doctors were taking a cautious approach.

Jedsada said they were uncertain what type of infections the boys could face "because we have never experienced this kind of issue from a deep cave."
