12 dead dogs discovered at South Carolina home; 14 rescued

(file) (Shutterstock)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC --
Authorities have recovered a dozen dead dogs from a South Carolina home.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that Beaufort County sheriff's deputies went to a Hilton Head Island home on Tuesday afternoon after a call about dead animals. Beaufort County Animal Control also seized 14 live dogs, which were taken to local animal hospitals. No information on their conditions was immediately available.

Authorities say the woman who lives at the home was read her Miranda Rights, but no information about any charges has been released.

The Hilton Head Humane Association says a woman who had stayed with the dogs' owner called them for help after becoming concerned about her living conditions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeanimal abuseanimalSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 fatally shot during home invasion near Durham elementary school
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
Meet the once nearly deaf cello player turned music prodigy
North Carolina tax agency duplicated thousands of payments
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
How to do Raleigh's Brewgaloo craft beer festival
Show More
Injured Steelers LB Shazier makes surprise pick at draft
Man shot, woman detained after downtown Raleigh shooting
Wake County schools discuss change in student dress policy
800 Durham teachers vow not to come to school for a day
Steve Irwin receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame
More News