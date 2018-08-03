12-year-old girl who prompted Virginia AMBER Alert found safe

Virgina police looking for missing 12-year-old Jin Jing Ma

ARLINGTON, Va. --
The 12-year-old girl whose disappearance from the Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday has been found safe.

Jinjing Ma, 12, was located in New York City Friday. She is in the custody of her parents.

Anna Demidchik of Demidchik Law Firm in Flushing, New York, said it was the girl's biological parents who picked her up at the airport Thursday.

After Ma's parents saw the story on the news, they showed up at the law firm.

The FBI arrived at the law firm Friday morning and met with the parents, as well as the girl.

A law enforcement source told ABC News the parents were in the United States separate from the girl, who was on a group tour.

When the girl went missing from the tour, the AMBER Alert was issued.

The source says there is now no indication the girl was ever in danger.
