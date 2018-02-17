13 killed in helicopter crash after Mexican earthquake

EMBED </>More Videos

Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake rocks south-central Mexico (AP Photo/Bernandino Hernandez)

MEXICO --
A military helicopter carrying officials assessing damage from a powerful earthquake crashed Friday in southern Mexico, killing 13 people and injuring 15, all of them on the ground.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor's office said in a statement that five women, four men, and three children were killed at the crash site and another person died later at the hospital.

Jorge Rosales, a local reporter who was aboard the helicopter when it crashed, described harrowing moments as the pilot lost control and the helicopter attempted to land in a swirl of dust.

"The moment the helicopter touched down it lost control, it slid-- like it skidded-- and it hit some vehicles that were stationed in the area," he told a Mexican television news program. "In that moment, you couldn't see anything, nothing else was heard besides the sound that iron makes when it scrapes the earth."

Mexico's Interior Department said that the helicopter was carrying Secretary Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca state Gov. Alejandro Murat, who were evaluating reports of damage from the powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake before their helicopter crashed. The helicopter was attempting to land on a vacant lot in the city of Jamiltepec, about 19 miles from the area of Pinotepa Nacional, the Mexican army said.

The U.S. Geological Survey originally put the magnitude of Friday's quake at 7.5 but later lowered it to 7.2. It said the epicenter was 33 miles (53 kilometers) northeast of Pinotepa in southern Oaxaca state and had a depth of 15 miles (24 kilometers).

President Enrique Pena Nieto said via Twitter that both officials and crew were fine, although the interior department said that they had light injuries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
helicopter crashmexicou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in north Raleigh shooting
In wake of Fla. school shooting, survivors demand change
Multiple families displaced after Raleigh apartment fire
Students, activists plan school walkouts to protest gun violence
New film documents racial disparities during biker weeks
Raleigh Police investigate after shooting leaves man seriously injured
Head-trauma fears fuel debate at Duke on future of youth football
I-Team: $4.9 million to arm every WCPSS teacher with a gun
Show More
Portable party runs afoul of law in Lee County
Sampson Co. correctional employee arrested after contraband found
Garner Magnet High student arrested after bringing gun to campus
Elderly Raleigh victim speaks out about teen crime spree
Street lights smashed on American Tobacco Trail
More News
Top Video
Head-trauma fears fuel debate at Duke on future of youth football
Raleigh Police investigate after shooting leaves man seriously injured
'Moms Demand Action' NC chapter sees uptick after school tragedy
Street lights smashed on American Tobacco Trail
More Video