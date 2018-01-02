13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction

(Credit: Woburn Safari Park)

LONDON --
Officials say 13 monkeys have died in a fire at a safari park in England.

The fire started early Tuesday morning in the monkey house at Woburn Safari Park, located 50 miles north of London.

A spokesman said staff and fire crews rushed to the scene but the 13 monkeys could not be saved.

Early indications are that other animals were not injured. The safari park houses a wide variety of animals including elephants, lions, and zebras.

Officials say the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire follows a Dec. 23 blaze at London Zoo that killed an aardvark and four meerkats.
