14-year-old missing in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE --Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are requesting the public's assistance locating Elihu Minor who was reported missing on August 9. Brown was last seen on August 04, 2017 along the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road near the Cliffdale Plaza in Fayetteville.
Elihu Minor is described as a:
- Black Male
- 14 years of age
- 5'00" in height
- 95 pounds
- Black Hair
- Brown Eyes
If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Elihu Minor, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective S. Conrad with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-9886, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.