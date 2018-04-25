EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3307156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 911 calls reveal heartbreaking details of fatal crash that killed two teens Monday night in Fayetteville.

Juvenile petitions have been filed against the 15-year-old who was driving during a crash that left two Cumberland County teens dead.The teen is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, speeding, driving without a license, a red light violation, and three counts of felony hit-and-run.He is in custody of juvenile detention.The deadly crash happened April 2 on South Eastern Boulevard.A silver 2017 Kia carrying five teenage passengers slammed into a Hyundai SUV at the intersection of Russell Street and Eastern Boulevard.The impact caused two teens who were in the backseat of the Kia to be ejected from the vehicle.Moses Jackson, 17, died at the scene. Asia Boko, 18, died Tuesday at a hospital.ABC11 obtained the 911 calls that followed the deadly crash."Looks like there's a couple people that got thrown from a vehicle. ... there's two vehicles involved," the caller continued. "And it looks like there's two people unconscious at the BP right across the street from AutoZone where I'm at."