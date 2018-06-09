CAR CRASH

15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car in Virginia

LORTON, V.A. --
A 15-year-old boy has died and four others were injured after an unlicensed 14-year-old driver hit a tree in northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say the accident occurred Friday before 11:30 a.m. on Furnace Road in Lorton.

The driver and the four 15-year-old passengers were identified only as residents of neighboring Prince William County.

Police said Saturday that the 14-year-old driver was treated and released from the hospital, as was one of the passengers. Two other passengers remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the car flipped and landed on the driver side door after the driver lost control and hit the tree.

No decision has been made on whether charges will be filed.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but speed may have been.
