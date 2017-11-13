15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting early Monday.Deputies said they got a call about the shooting around 12:50 a.m. in the 2-thousand block of Highway 27 West south of Lillington.Deputies on the way there were flagged down by family members and friends who were taking the teen to the hospital while doing CPR.The teen was later pronounced dead at Central Harnett Hospital.The teen has been identified as Owen Caltagirone.Deputies said one of the people doing CPR on the teen claimed to be the shooter and said it was accidental.The investigation is underway and no charges have been filed yet. Deputies have not released the name of the shooter.----------------------------------------------------------------------