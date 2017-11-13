15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington

WTVD Photo

LILLINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting early Monday.

Deputies said they got a call about the shooting around 12:50 a.m. in the 2-thousand block of Highway 27 West south of Lillington.

Deputies on the way there were flagged down by family members and friends who were taking the teen to the hospital while doing CPR.

The teen was later pronounced dead at Central Harnett Hospital.

The teen has been identified as Owen Caltagirone.

Deputies said one of the people doing CPR on the teen claimed to be the shooter and said it was accidental.

The investigation is underway and no charges have been filed yet. Deputies have not released the name of the shooter.



----------------------------------------------------------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingLillingtonHarnett County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC juvenile charged with stabbing sister to death
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
Man shot to death in Raleigh
Woman's vehicle falls off-440 bridge
Fire ravages Durham apartment complex
Twin babies found safe after car stolen from gas station
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham
Show More
Trump says it's a 'possibility' he could become friends with Kim Jong Un
Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County
NCNG's 105th Engineer Battalion returns from Puerto Rico
Soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico return to Fort Bragg
Fayetteville police investigate two armed robberies
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos