RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --A 16-year-old girl is dead after police said someone intentionally set a Raleigh apartment on fire.
The incident happened Thursday at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The unidentified teen was home when the flames broke out.
An eyewitness said the victim was pulled from a bathroom in a first-floor unit and taken to the UNC Burn Center, where she later died.
READ MORE: Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
After more than a week of investigating, fire crews determined that the fire was intentional; however, they have not said how the fire was started.