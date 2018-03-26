A 16-year-old girl is dead after police said someone intentionally set a Raleigh apartment on fire.The incident happened Thursday at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.The unidentified teen was home when the flames broke out.An eyewitness said the victim was pulled from a bathroom in a first-floor unit and taken to the UNC Burn Center, where she later died.After more than a week of investigating, fire crews determined that the fire was intentional; however, they have not said how the fire was started.