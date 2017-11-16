The Durham Police Department says a 16-year-old is one of the victims in two separate shootings late Wednesday night.The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Liberty Street and Elizabeth Street.Torry Trueluck was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he later died.Details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.Durham police are also investigating another shooting at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Old Chapel Hill Road.Around midnight, a man was shot in the stomach while in the parking lot. His condition is unknown at this time.Eyewitnesses told ABC11 that it appeared to have been a robbery.Both incidents are under investigation. Police have not said if they are related.--------------------