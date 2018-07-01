167 people died in the Piper Alpha explosion

LINDSEY JACOBSON
The world's deadliest offshore oil disaster, the Piper Alpha explosion, happened 30 years this week.

One hundred sixty-seven workers perished in the fire that followed an explosion on July 6, 1988, caused by a gas leak on the North Sea oil rig, 120 miles off the northeast coast of Scotland.

The rig was owned by Occidental Petroleum Corporation, an international oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. After burning for six weeks, the fire was put out by Paul Neal 'Red' Adair, an experienced oil well fireman.

William Douglas Cullen, Baron Cullen of Whitekirk, led a public inquiry into the disaster. What became known as the Cullen Report was released in two volumes: findings of the investigation and the lessons learned.

After two years of research, Lord Cullen made 106 recommendations in his report, all of which were accepted by the industry, according to Oil & Gas UK, the trade association for the sector.

He recommended industry-specific safety guidelines and created a "goal-setting" atmosphere, where legislators, stakeholders and trade associations work together to mitigate risk. The industry then created Step Change in Safety to refocus efforts on safety and to deliver 50 percent improvement in safety compliance.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Raleigh 11-year-old boy
Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
Best Buy to abandon CDs entirely on July 1st
RECALL: Wish Bone recalls House Italian dressing for allergen alert
6 children among 9 stabbed at apartment-complex by resident who was asked to leave
Key GOP senator won't support SCOTUS nom opposed to Roe v. Wade
Menchie's franchise owner charged for embezzling over $158,000 in taxes
Show More
Burlington police looking for 2 men who broke into Circus Foods
Rally turns violent in Portland, Oregon
Police: Rocky Mount man dies after aggravated assault
One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas
Raleigh hosts immigration policy protests along with other US cities
More News