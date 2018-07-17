17-year-old dies after high school band practice

JUSTIN DOOM
A 17-year-old high school student died Monday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency during band practice.

She has not yet been identified. Authorities told ABC station WABC-TV the incoming senior was at band practice at Sachem East High School in Farmingville and later was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she died.

"It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night," Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement obtained by WABC. "We are currently not aware of the cause of death."

The death appears non-criminal in nature and a medical examiner will determine the exact cause, officials said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family and friends during this difficult time," Graham said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
10-year-old killed, 4 people injured in I-40 crash near Garner
Man charged after shopper says he was naked in Cary parking lot
Affordable housing on the table in Durham
North Carolina state trooper saves puppy from impaired driver
After 3 month wait, Troubleshooter gets stove installed
Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's
I-Team: Pedestrians still gawking at vandalized ACLU mural laced with anti-Semitic graffiti
Durham neighbors fed up with 'dangerous road,' NCDOT getting involved
Show More
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes on July 17
Overturned fuel tanker causes traffic headache in northern Wake County
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Utz recalls barbecue potato chips for undeclared soy
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
More News