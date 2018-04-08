CRIME

18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

Man critically injured in Fayetteville shooting (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man who was found shot in a car in Fayetteville early Sunday morning has died.

Police identified the man as 18-year-old Karon Howard of Raeford.

Fayetteville police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.

Officers said they responded to the intersection after reports of a shooting and found Howard inside a car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the case as a homicide.

Detectives are requesting for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them. Crimestoppers if offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Those with information are asked to call detective T. Aughburns at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingFayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentcrimeFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
SC resorts looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
22-year-old charged with armed robbery after fatal shooting in Raleigh
Four charged with murder in connection to 2017 homicide at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Man dead in shooting on Twisted Oaks Drive in Cumberland County
More crime
Top Stories
Police: Wendell man shot while trying to rob convenience store
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
22-year-old charged with armed robbery after fatal shooting in Raleigh
More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
2 soldiers killed in Fort Campbell helicopter crash ID'd
SC resorts looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
Show More
1 dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower
He was sentenced to life in jail.Now he's making a movie to inspire troubled youth.
What happened when Bush, Obama sent troops to Mexico border
Authorities believe there was no terrorist motive behind deadly van crash in Germany
Congressman draws gun at constituent meeting
More News