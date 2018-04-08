18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A man who was found shot in a car in Fayetteville early Sunday morning has died.
Police identified the man as 18-year-old Karon Howard of Raeford.
Fayetteville police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.
Officers said they responded to the intersection after reports of a shooting and found Howard inside a car.
He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the case as a homicide.
Detectives are requesting for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them. Crimestoppers if offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Those with information are asked to call detective T. Aughburns at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).