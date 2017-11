The largest massage franchise in the country is facing dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct. According to BuzzFeed , Massage Envy and its franchisees mishandled or ignored more than 180 cases.The article cites lawsuits, police reports, and other official documents.Massage Envy said in a statement, the incidents described in the report were "heartbreaking."The company also says it isn't liable for sexual assaults that take place at the spas because the individual locations are franchises.----------