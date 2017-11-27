The largest massage franchise in the country is facing dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct.
According to BuzzFeed, Massage Envy and its franchisees mishandled or ignored more than 180 cases.
The article cites lawsuits, police reports, and other official documents.
Massage Envy said in a statement, the incidents described in the report were "heartbreaking."
The company also says it isn't liable for sexual assaults that take place at the spas because the individual locations are franchises.
----------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
u.s. & world