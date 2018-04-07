19-year-old man killed in Raleigh shooting identified

A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh early Saturday morning.Police identified the man who died as 19-year-old Deandre Carney.The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street around 4:51 a.m.When officers arrived they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.Officers also found a juvenile male and an adult male with gunshot wounds. They were both were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.