19-year-old man killed in Raleigh shooting identified

EMBED </>More Videos

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a homicide.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh early Saturday morning.

Police identified the man who died as 19-year-old Deandre Carney.



The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street around 4:51 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers also found a juvenile male and an adult male with gunshot wounds. They were both were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cold rain continues into Sunday
Authorities believe there was no terrorist motive behind deadly van crash in Germany
Emerald Isle named best beach in North Carolina
U.S. Army: 2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell in Kentucky
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Canada police say 14 dead after hockey bus crash
Frog Fest canceled due to weather
Apex officer nearly hit, woman cited under 'move over' law
Show More
Wake County teacher charged in sex crimes with child
Cumberland deputies investigating attempted child abduction
Raleigh tax expert, IRS issue fraud warnings ahead of tax deadline
I-Team: State regulators request access after deaths at birthing center
I-Team: NCDOT asks police for help in construction zones
More News