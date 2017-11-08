2 arrested in Halifax County 'trap house' investigation

Audwin Parker Jr. (left) and Audwin Parker (right) (Credit: Halifax County Sheriff's Office)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, North Carolina --
Two Roanoke Rapids men have been arrested following a drug investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, the City County Drug Task Force and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department Investigative Division executed a search warrant at a "trap house" in the 800 block of Zoo Road North.

Officers said this was the second search warrant served at this residence within a week.

During the search, agents seized 16 grams of marijuana, about four grams of cocaine, eight oxycodone pills, heroin and a digital scale.



Authorities said some of the items seized were trying to be flushed while agents attempted to make forced entry into the residence.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Alphonso Williams, 29, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested for felony possession of heroin.

Audwin Parker Jr., 28, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Williams was given a $2,000 bond and Parker was given a $5,000 bond.

Anyone who suspects drug activity is asked to call Halifax County Crimestoppers at (252) 583-4444.
Report a Typo
Load Comments
Top Stories
Body found along southern Wake County road
Is Brier Creek expanding too quickly?
Raleigh diner named 'essential American restaurant'
Bond increased for former Raleigh teacher
Video shows ship run aground behind North Carolina home
Feds raid Youngsville business for possible sex, cyber crimes
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by train
Show More
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Cloudy, damp, chilly weather this week
Durham police rescue hawk stuck in barbed wire fence
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Authorities investigating fire at Wake County business
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
More Photos