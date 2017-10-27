Raleigh police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a former ECU football player.Authorities say 25-year-old Wantavius Burney Jackson of Kinston and 25-year-old Clifton Jason Spellman III of Greenville are facing murder conspiracy charges.The pair was arrested on Wednesday, four months after the death of 24-year-old Anthony Domonique Lennon.The former ECU football player was found shot and killed in the parking lot of the Bahama Breeze restaurant on Wake Forest Road on June 23.People having dinner inside the restaurant told ABC11 they heard five to 10 gunshots in the back corner of the parking lot."We saw people running in the parking lot, so they were scattering," said Linda Graham. "We saw a couple guys, one went in one direction, the other went in the other direction."Spellman and Jackson are each being held in jail on a $1 million bail.