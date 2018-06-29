2 charged in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man

From left to right: Antonio Maurice Milligan and James Lorenzo Little

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two men have been arrested in connection with a Fayetteville shooting that happened in late May, officials say.

The home invasion and double shooting resulted in one dead and one injured.

21-year-old Shyheim Melvin was shot dead at the scene.

James Lorenzo Little, 29, was also shot but was transported to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was arrested on June 4 and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Little was moved to Central Prison in Raleigh after being released from the medical center.

Antonio Maurice Milligan, 31, was also connected to the homicide and was arrested.

He is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and conspiracy to break and enter a building with the intent to commit a felony.

Milligan is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains without bond.
