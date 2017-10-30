2 charged with murder in Goldsboro man's death

Anthony Rhodes Barnes, left, and Kendall Shane Price. (Goldsboro Police Department)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Goldsboro man during the early hours of October 11.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said Robert Baymon, 60, died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville seven days after he was shot.

After the shooting, Baymon told officers he had allowed two people into his home, in the 500 block of Eason Street, who tried to rob him.

On October 27, Anthony Rhodes Barnes, 22, was arrested at the Econo Lodge at 704 Corporate Drive, US 70 Bypass East.

Barnes, of the 900 block of Fairview Circle in Goldsboro, was charged with murder.

On October 25, Kendall Shane Price, 23, was arrested in the 100 block of Ormond Avenue.

Price, of the 600 block of Sanderson Road in Seven Springs, was also charged with murder.

Both are being held at the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.

Goldsboro Police said the case remains under investigation and did not rule out additional arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Calls are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if they lead to a felony arrest.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wayne county newshomicide investigationman killedmurderGoldsboroWayne County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Goldsboro man dies 7 days after robbery, shooting
Top Stories
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
Charities spend thousands to get rid of unusable donations
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
'Terrifying:' Eyewitness describes Glenwood South shooting
Man accused of peeping in NC State student's window
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Man bikes through South Carolina town holding dead deer
Show More
1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
More News
Photos
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
More Photos