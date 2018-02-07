2 correctional officers assaulted at women's prison in Raleigh

RALEIGH --
Two correctional officers were assaulted around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, according to Jerry Higgins with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The assault happened while the officers were making their rounds and then assaulted by an inmate who was housed as a "safekeeper."

A safekeeper is an offender who is temporarily housed at a state prison facility pre-trial.

Both employees were treated and released from outside medical care.
