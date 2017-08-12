Two dead after helicopter crashes seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, Virginia. https://t.co/hQZRQbb7ut pic.twitter.com/QuymYPKCh6 — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2017

According to ABC News, two people are dead after a helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, VA, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally.However, it was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, said the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash.Virginia State Police said Saturday that the helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a home around 5 p.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.