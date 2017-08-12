  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
2 dead after helicopter crashes 7 miles southwest of violent VA rally

(Credit: CNN)

VIRGINIA --
According to ABC News, two people are dead after a helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, VA, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally.



However, it was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, said the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash.

Virginia State Police said Saturday that the helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a home around 5 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
