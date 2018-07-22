2 Holly Springs police officers injured in motorcycle wreck

Two Holly Springs police officers were injured late Saturday night when their police motorcycles collided as they were attempting to stop a speeding vehicle on Sunset Lake Road, police say.The wreck occurred around 11:15 p.m. near the Brackenridge Lane intersection while the officers were on routine patrol.The incident is under investigation by N.C. Highway Patrol.Sgt. C. Ottaway was admitted to Wake Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening. Officer D. Bock was released after treatment at the hospital.No arrests have been made, although charges are expected against the driver of the speeding vehicle.