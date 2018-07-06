2 injured in fire and explosion at RapidXChange propane center

Fire reported at propane center in Clinton (WTVD)

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Two people have been injured at a fire and explosion at the RapidXChange propane center in Sampson County.

Propane fire in Sampson County



Multiple agencies are on the scene after a recommended evacuation.

The two people who were injured have been airlifted to the UNC Burn Center.

Roads are closed from the intersection of Hobbton and King Road and Hobbton and Keener Road.

Because of the incident, the State Highway Patrol is working with local authorities to ensure traffic is not affected by potential hazards.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
