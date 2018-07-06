2 injured in fire and explosion at RapidXChange propane center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3718222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Propane fire in Sampson County

Two people have been injured at a fire and explosion at the RapidXChange propane center in Sampson County.Multiple agencies are on the scene after a recommended evacuation.The two people who were injured have been airlifted to the UNC Burn Center.Roads are closed from the intersection of Hobbton and King Road and Hobbton and Keener Road.Because of the incident, the State Highway Patrol is working with local authorities to ensure traffic is not affected by potential hazards.This is a developing story, check back for updates.