2 Lenoir County teens accused of killing pets, burning car

Jordan Alexis Ruiz (Credit: Lenoir County Sheriff's Office via WITN)

KINSTON, N.C. --
Authorities have accused two North Carolina teenagers of breaking into a home on Super Bowl Sunday, killing two pets and setting a vehicle on fire.

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office says it charged 18-year-old Jordan Alexis Ruiz and a 17-year-old girl with multiple counts of a number of charges, including felony cruelty to animals.

Homeowner Mack Price told WITN-TV in Greenville that the teenagers killed his daughter's two parakeets and smeared blood all over the kitchen cabinets. Price said lighter fluid was also poured throughout the house.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies said the two teens were arrested after they spoke with witnesses and had located property stolen from the home.

Ruiz and the other teenager are each jailed on a $50,000 bond. It's not known if they have attorneys.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
animal crueltycrimenorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
On eve of NC class-size vote, many local parents feel 'betrayed'
Lions reportedly devour suspected poacher in South Africa
Wake County mother from prison: 'I did not conspire with my son to kill his father'
Man landed helicopter at SAS to impress woman, Feds say
Woman had 14 worms pulled from her eye after rare infection
PWC customers bring frustrations to Fayetteville city council
Exclusive: Raleigh triple-shooting victim recounts 'ambush' to ABC11
Southwest flight with smoke showing evacuated in California
Show More
Make sure you get what you pay for when ordering flowers
Cary police: Mom 'allowed' boyfriend to beat her 4-year-old
American teen dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe
Fayetteville OKs plan to lower speed limit on Raeford Road
David Ellis named first African-American to serve as Wake County manager
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Duke at UNC
Planning the perfect 'Galentine's Day' party
PHOTOS: Residents near Duke complain about party house
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
More Photos