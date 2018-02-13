Authorities have accused two North Carolina teenagers of breaking into a home on Super Bowl Sunday, killing two pets and setting a vehicle on fire.The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office says it charged 18-year-old Jordan Alexis Ruiz and a 17-year-old girl with multiple counts of a number of charges, including felony cruelty to animals.Homeowner Mack Price told WITN-TV in Greenville that the teenagers killed his daughter's two parakeets and smeared blood all over the kitchen cabinets. Price said lighter fluid was also poured throughout the house.Deputies said the two teens were arrested after they spoke with witnesses and had located property stolen from the home.Ruiz and the other teenager are each jailed on a $50,000 bond. It's not known if they have attorneys.