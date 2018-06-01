2 men face numerous charges after 6-week crime spree in Harnett Co.

A six-week crime spree came to an end yesterday when two suspects were taken into custody by Harnett County Sheriff's Office Deputies. The two suspects were charged with about 171 combined offenses.Christopher Joseph Ibarra and Charles Edward McGinty are in the Harnett County Detention Center under $615,000.00 and $560,590.00 bonds, respectively.20 cases from Harnett County have been cleared with a total of 38 victims.The crimes ranged from residential breaking and entering, business breaking and entering, vehicle breaking and entering and larceny of motor vehicles.Most of the crimes were committed between April 11 and May 31 from Bunnlevel to Lillington.Both suspects are convicted felons and were on probation at the time of the crimes.The suspects were arrested yesterday morning following two attempted residential break-ins, a vehicle break-in and a larceny of a motor vehicle on Elliott Bridge road in Bunnlevel.The suspects were chased into the woods by a citizen armed with a firearm after they broke into a vehicle and were attempting to break into his home.Police arrived in the area and found one suspect driving a stolen vehicle. The other was taken into custody following a K-9 tracking.Current charges for Ibarra include three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, 15 counts of possession of stolen goods, 19 counts of conspiracy, 29 counts of breaking and entering businesses, 6 counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles, 13 counts of larceny, and one count of safecracking.McGinty's charges include two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, 15 counts of possession of stolen goods, 19 counts of conspiracy, 29 counts of breaking and entering businesses, 6 counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles, 13 counts of larceny, and one count of safecracking.Additional charges by the Sheriff's Office will likely be filed as the investigation continues.