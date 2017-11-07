2 more charged in murder of former ECU football player

Ashanti Rahdee Bennett (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department said Tuesday it has charged two more people in the June 23 murder of former ECU football player Anthony Domonique Lennon.

The 24-year-old was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Bahama Breeze restaurant on Wake Forest Road.

Detectives have charged 33-year-old Ashanti Rahdee Bennett with murder and 22-year-old Jamar Vick Allen with conspiracy to commit murder.

Last month, police said 25-year-old Wantavius Burney Jackson of Kinston and 25-year-old Clifton Jason Spellman III of Greenville also face murder conspiracy charges in the case.

Clifton Jason Spellman and Wantavius Burney Jackson


A third person, 20-year-old Stephanie Chayanne Owens, was arrested earlier for being an accessory after the fact by allegedly providing Spellman with a fake alibi, according to police.

Stephanie Chayanne Owens

