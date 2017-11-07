2 more charged in murder of former ECU football player

Clifton Jason Spellman and Wantavius Burney Jackson

The Raleigh Police Department said Tuesday it has charged two more people in the June 23 murder of former ECU football player Anthony Domonique Lennon.The 24-year-old was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Bahama Breeze restaurant on Wake Forest Road.Detectives have charged 33-year-old Ashanti Rahdee Bennett with murder and 22-year-old Jamar Vick Allen with conspiracy to commit murder.Last month, police said 25-year-old Wantavius Burney Jackson of Kinston and 25-year-old Clifton Jason Spellman III of Greenville also face murder conspiracy charges in the case.A third person, 20-year-old Stephanie Chayanne Owens, was arrested earlier for being an accessory after the fact by allegedly providing Spellman with a fake alibi, according to police.