2 more Mesa, Arizona, police officers placed on leave after bodycam video surfaces

JUSTIN DOOM
Two more Mesa, Arizona, police officers have been placed on administrative leave following the release of bodycam footage showing a violent arrest.

Video released on Thursday that showed a 15-year-old suspect being taken into custody included officers kicking the teen and screaming expletive-laced insults at him.

"On May 17, 2018, officers were investigating an armed robbery and located a 15-year-old suspect, who was arrested and subsequently charged with multiple counts including armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," the MPD said in a statement released Thursday. "After a review of body worn camera footage, an internal investigation was initiated, two of the officers were placed on administrative leave."

Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista has scheduled a press conference for 5:45 p.m. local time today to discuss this latest incident.

Five other Mesa cops had just been placed on administrative because of their actions seen in a video from a May 23 incident where a man was beaten while standing against a wall. Originally, only four officers were placed on leave.

Batista, after that incident, told ABC affiliate KNXV: "This in no way represents the whole work that is done every day. They're human beings, and certainly at first glance this looks like a mistake."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Holly Springs teacher passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
Suicide prevention information
'Pop-Pup Dog Park' in downtown Raleigh this weekend
Apple, Amazon told to stay away from NC over 'racist' voter ID
Trump says he may pardon deceased boxing great Muhammad Ali
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville, charge 71-year-old woman in death
Durham ponders what to do with Confederate monuments
Show More
'Complete 540' project receives final federal approval
2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour
US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line
Sheriff: Former animal shelter owner committed sex crimes while out on bond
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
More News