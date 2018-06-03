2 people killed in truck crash in Cumberland Co.

Two people were killed in a wreck involving two trucks in Cumberland County, officials say.

The wreck happened on Cumberland Road near Spell Drive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcumberland county news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Shots fired on Octavia Street in Raleigh
Raleigh man at center of arrest video cited for alleged assault on officer
Ironman 70.3 Raleigh: What you need to know
Raleigh firefighters investigating duplex fire that displaced 6 people
Officer fired after patrol car hits fleeing suspect
Farmer harvests green produce through 2 feet of murky floodwater
Selma man charged for shooting at neighbor riding ATV
Google apologizes to NC lawmaker pictured with 'bigot' label
Show More
Person suspected of dumping drug evidence in Holly Springs creek
Army Sgt. returns to surprise son at high school graduation
Family demands answer after dog found dead during flight transfer
Man killed after car tears across field during kids' game in Maine
Wild rally: Duke's 11-run 9th beats Campbell 16-8 in NCAAs
More News