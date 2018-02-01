2 students shot at a Los Angeles middle school, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3017917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anabel Munoz reports the latest developments from a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake district on Thursday.

Two teenagers were shot on campus at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake district of Los Angeles on Thursday, and a 12-year-old girl has been detained, police say.The two 15-year-olds, one boy and one girl, were transported to a local trauma center. The boy was listed in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the head, and the girl was listed in fair condition after being shot in the wrist, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.Three others -- a 30-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl -- suffered minor injuries due to shrapnel or broken glass, officials said.Authorities said one female person of interest, believed to be 12 years old, is in custody, and there were no outstanding suspects, LAUSD Chief Steve Zipperman said.It was not known if the suspect is a student at the school. A gun was recovered at the scene.Sal Castro Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown as police searched the school as part of the shooting investigation.Police officers swarmed the campus after the shooting was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sal Castro Middle School is located on the campus of Belmont High School, Los Angeles School Police said. Approximately 50 LAFD firefighters and seven ambulances responded to the incident.Investigators said the shooting happened inside a classroom. The school has been declared safe and there was no threat on campus.Officials said a motive remains unknown, and it is unclear how the alleged shooter got a hold of a gun.Parents were being reunited with their children at a baseball field near Sal Castro Middle School. Officials confirmed that although the campus was on lockdown for the time being, a normal school day was expected to resume.