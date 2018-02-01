2 students shot at a Los Angeles middle school, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake district on Thursday. (KABC)

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES --
Two teenagers were shot on campus at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake district of Los Angeles on Thursday, and a 12-year-old girl has been detained, police say.

WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage of school shooting


The two 15-year-olds, one boy and one girl, were transported to a local trauma center. The boy was listed in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the head, and the girl was listed in fair condition after being shot in the wrist, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Three others -- a 30-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl -- suffered minor injuries due to shrapnel or broken glass, officials said.

EMBED More News Videos

Anabel Munoz reports the latest developments from a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake district on Thursday.



Authorities said one female person of interest, believed to be 12 years old, is in custody, and there were no outstanding suspects, LAUSD Chief Steve Zipperman said.

It was not known if the suspect is a student at the school. A gun was recovered at the scene.

MORE: Sal Castro student calls brother, 'Someone just got shot, I need you'
EMBED More News Videos

A young man said he dropped everything and rushed to Sal Castro Middle School when his little sister called him and said, "Someone just got shot, I need you."



Sal Castro Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown as police searched the school as part of the shooting investigation.

Police officers swarmed the campus after the shooting was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sal Castro Middle School is located on the campus of Belmont High School, Los Angeles School Police said. Approximately 50 LAFD firefighters and seven ambulances responded to the incident.

Investigators said the shooting happened inside a classroom. The school has been declared safe and there was no threat on campus.

EMBED More News Videos

A worried mother says a her son was next door of what is believed to be a classroom shooting at a middle school in the Westlake district on Thursday.


Officials said a motive remains unknown, and it is unclear how the alleged shooter got a hold of a gun.

Parents were being reunited with their children at a baseball field near Sal Castro Middle School. Officials confirmed that although the campus was on lockdown for the time being, a normal school day was expected to resume.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingWestlakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What's wrong with this house? Wake homeowner fined thousands by HOA
2 charged - not in custody - in Durham parking lot death
Car restoration shop owner facing felony charges after ABC11 investigation
20 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 95 this season
Thieves steal gift cards from Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center
Duke University shuts down 'K-Ville' due to flu concerns
Better than Laettner? ECU's Tyson makes amazing shot
Family says Tamiflu may have caused their child's suicide
Show More
Father killed in freak accident by falling into tire shredder
Don't fall for this Netflix billing scam
Raleigh hospital served African Americans when no others would
Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot
WATCH: Stunning time-lapse shows supermoon over Charlotte bank
More News
Top Video
Duke University shuts down 'K-Ville' due to flu concerns
WATCH: Stunning time-lapse shows supermoon over Charlotte bank
Spicy, cheesy, creamy, meaty queso! That's sweet!
Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot
More Video